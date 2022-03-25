 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Authorities investigate juvenile shot by Sauk Village officer, police say

  • 0
police crime stock file art generic
File

SAUK VILLAGE — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday. 

At 8:50 a.m. police responded to a call involving a male juvenile suspect in the 22200 block of Torrence Avenue in Sauk Village, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Authorities have not released what the call was regarding or the age of the juvenile.

Sauk Village officers arrived at the scene and attempted to arrest the male juvenile. Police said he resisted and fled the area with a handcuff on one of his wrists.

Sauk Village officers chased after the juvenile and one officer discharged a firearm and the juvenile was struck by gunfire, Illinois State Police said.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital and he has since been treated and released. Illinois authorities have not named the officer involved.

The Sauk Village Police Department requested Illinois State Police and the Public Integrity Task Force to investigate the shooting.

People are also reading…

Illinois State Police said the incident is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information is releasable at this time. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts