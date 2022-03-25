Authorities investigate juvenile shot by Sauk Village officer, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday.

At 8:50 a.m. police responded to a call involving a male juvenile suspect in the 22200 block of Torrence Avenue in Sauk Village, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Authorities have not released what the call was regarding or the age of the juvenile.

Sauk Village officers arrived at the scene and attempted to arrest the male juvenile. Police said he resisted and fled the area with a handcuff on one of his wrists.

Sauk Village officers chased after the juvenile and one officer discharged a firearm and the juvenile was struck by gunfire, Illinois State Police said.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital and he has since been treated and released. Illinois authorities have not named the officer involved.

The Sauk Village Police Department requested Illinois State Police and the Public Integrity Task Force to investigate the shooting.

Illinois State Police said the incident is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information is releasable at this time. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

