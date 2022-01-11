Authorities investigate shots fired outside Michigan City Family Express; 1 arrested, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man was charged after officers investigated gunfire that broke out outside of a Family Express in Michigan City.

Floyd Doshie, 39, has been charged with criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to online LaPorte County court records.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday police responded to shots fired in the 5800 block of Franklin Street, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

The area where the shots were fired was outside of a Family Express near a Super 8. Forker said the businesses were not involved or damaged.

Michigan City and LaPorte County Sheriff’s officers immediately searched the area, working to gather evidence and talk to witnesses. Several people in the area were interviewed, and police learned the suspect was a Black male wearing a red, white and blue jacket.

Witnesses also said he possibly fled on foot toward Super 8 at 5724 Franklin St. After further investigation, police found Doshie, who matched the suspect description, and also evidence relating to the shots fired.