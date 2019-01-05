BEVERLY SHORES - The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is investigating a battery reported in the parking lot at Kemil Beach at 9:25 a.m. Friday morning, according to a news release.
A 47-year-old Michigan City woman advised park rangers she was punched by a male subject. The male was described as 6 ft. tall, white, with a grey mustache and beard. The male also had a black Lab mix with him named "Lucky," the release states.
The incident allegedly was the result of a road rage spat on east State Park Boundary Road, the release states.
Images of the male's vehicle were captured on video where the alleged battery took place. The vehicle was described as a mustard Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Ohio license plates, the release states.
Any information on the suspect or for additional inquiries, please contact the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Dispatch center at 219-395-1008 or email at richard_eshenaur@nps.gov.