CROWN POINT — Lake County Auditor attorney Randy Wyllie said Thursday he believes law enforcement officials are getting involved in alleged fraudulent activity at the county’s tax sale auctions.
“I’m not a prosecutor. I’m not law enforcement. I can’t charge people with fraud,” Wyllie said. “That’s up to the law enforcement agencies, and my belief is that they are getting involved in this.”
His comments came just hours after he filed hundreds of objections to nearly $356,000 worth of winning bids of Lake County tax-delinquent tax certificates at a court hearing Thursday on the grounds they were obtained fraudulently.
Ryan Holmes, spokesman for the U.S Attorney's Office, declined to comment. He told The Times the U.S. Department of Justice’s policy states he cannot confirm or deny the existence of any investigation.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter could not be reached for comment.
Wyllie did not offer additional information as to law enforcement’s involvement.
Other sources with knowledge of the investigation have confirmed local and federal authorities are watching the case.
Wyllie said this is the first time the county has objected in court to bids on such a massive scale.
"This is the first time that I can recall the objection is based on alleged fraud and straw bidding issues on this scale. We've objected to a small number of individuals or just a few parcels, but the number of parcels involved makes this one unique," Wyllie said.
Broadway Logistics
At a court hearing Thursday, the Lake County Auditor's Office objected to the issuance of nearly 550 tax deeds to Broadway Logistics Complex LLC.
The corporation is tied to Rinzer Williams III, a politically connected attorney in Gary, and Thomas Wisniewski, a tax-delinquent real estate investor.
"I'm not going to read all of these into the record because we'd be here all day," Lake Superior Court Judge Marissa McDermott said to a packed courtroom.
At this year's March tax sale, 2,364 certificates for tax-delinquent properties were sold at public auction to the highest bidder. State law permits the county to sell properties whose owners have fallen behind in their property tax payments.
A large share of the properties up for bid in Lake County each year are in Gary, where local government is grappling with serially tax delinquent homeowners, declining property tax revenue and shrinking population. Gary parcels are frequently recycled back onto the tax sale each year.
Wyllie said fraudulent or straw bidders have been an ongoing issue for Lake County.
Lake County officials are under scrutiny this year for not barring people like Wisniewski from participating in the tax sale under the guise of various LLCs and for reportedly ignoring the city of East Chicago's warnings years ago about Wisniewski.
Only after a Times investigation brought to light the scofflaw’s bidding did Wyllie and others seek to challenge the bids.
County officials have argued they didn't know Wisniewski was directing bids this year on behalf of entities, but video evidence appears to show Wisniewski directing Arik Mizrachi to bid for Broadway Logistics.
Wisniewski should have never been allowed to bid. He's barred by state law because he owes the county nearly $208,000 in overdue property taxes.
Grantway Logistics
On Thursday, Wyllie also filed objections to Grantway Logistics, a limited liability corporation registered by Mizrachi, owner of Macabi Auto Supply in East Chicago.
Bidder registration records show Mizrachi, through this LLC, has a 90% membership stake in Broadway Logistics Complex, LLC. The LLC purchased $25,600 in tax certificates in March. Both LLCs are tied to Wisniewski, Wyllie said.
A status hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19 in McDermott's courtroom for those challenges.
“This is a time-consuming process. It’s basically 500-plus lawsuits because we’re challenging each of them,” Wyllie said.
The treasurer’s office recently put Wisniewski on notice for failure to pay his taxes. County Treasurer Peggy Katona has authority to cancel all of Broadway’s sales if he doesn’t pay his taxes by the 30-day deadline next month.
Wyllie said if that happens, that could nullify the need for the upcoming court hearing on Wisniewski's bids.
At Thursday’s hearing, attorney Michael Kvachkoff objected to several bids by Scrooge & Marley LLC, a Gary firm. He could not be reached for comment after the hearing.
Property owners' objections
Numerous property owners, attorneys and others had opportunity to object to the court's issuance of tax deeds to successful bidders at the hearing, too.
When a lawful objection is filed, the case is then set for a status hearing. Where no objections were filed, McDermott granted the tax deed to the winning bidder, meaning they are now the owner of record.
Several property owners faced with losing their homes, including Thelma Mobley, of Gary, attempted to object, citing financial hardship.
"I couldn't afford to pay," Mobley said.
McDermott advised Mobley the window of opportunity has passed to pay down her back taxes and that "hardship" is not a legal argument for objection.
She advised her to reach out to the bidder's attorney, David Braatz, in the event an arrangement can be made to get her house back.
Another homeowner, Michael Baldwin, was escorted from the courtroom by security when he interrupted McDermott and claimed he tried to pay his back taxes but that the county wouldn't let him.
"I just want to keep the property," Baldwin said before he was escorted out.
Other people filed objections on grounds the bidders did not give the owners proper notice.
Neither Williams nor Wisniewski attended the hearing.
Williams withdrew as attorney Thursday representing Broadway Logistics, and attorney James Dillon will substitute in at the upcoming hearing.
"We don't agree with the objections. We will be fighting them," Dillon said.