Authorities recover man's body from river

KNOX — The body of a Knox man, who was seen seen jumping from a bridge into the Yellow River early Wednesday, was recovered at noon that day in 19 feet of water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family, the DNR said.

Witnesses said they saw the man jump from a railroad bridge into the water around 9:15 a.m. near Ind. 35, the DNR said. The man did not resurface and multiple agencies responded to initiate a search.

Indiana conservation officers were assisted by the Knox Police Department, Starke County Sheriff’s Department, Knox Fire Department, Bass Lake Fire Department, North Judson Fire Department, Starke County EMS and the Starke County Coroner’s Office.

