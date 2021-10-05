Authorities release image of suspect in attempted bank robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to rob a Michigan City bank last week.
On Tuesday the Michigan City Police Department released a surveillance image of the suspect. Police said at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 29 officers responded to a bank alarm at Members Advantage Credit Union at 3064 Ohio Street.
They were told by witnesses that the suspect requested money and then fled before receiving any cash, Michigan City police said. It was determined the man fled north on foot in the direction of St. John Road.
Multiple robbery investigations
This investigation comes on the heels of a rash of local robberies that included banks and fast-food restaurants.
One man has been arrested for the restaurant robberies. Vincer Mitchell, 59, of Michigan City, faces charges of two counts of armed robbery.
Mitchell was accused of carrying out the Sept. 25 armed robbery of Wendy's at 3715 Franklin St. and the Sept. 27 armed robbery of Burger King at 3956 Franklin St., police said.
In both robberies, the suspect entered the restaurant with a firearm and demanded money from the staff before fleeing the scene, MCPD Sgt. Steve Forker said.
Following the Members Advantage Credit Union attempted robbery, police responded at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 to Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St. where witnesses said a suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
Police searched the area and determined the suspect had been picked up by a vehicle and was gone.
It is not known if the incidents are related and the crimes remain under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.
Individuals can also contact the police department by messaging the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page or call the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488. Tipsters can possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction if they call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.