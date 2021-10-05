Authorities release image of suspect in attempted bank robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to rob a Michigan City bank last week.

On Tuesday the Michigan City Police Department released a surveillance image of the suspect. Police said at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 29 officers responded to a bank alarm at Members Advantage Credit Union at 3064 Ohio Street.

They were told by witnesses that the suspect requested money and then fled before receiving any cash, Michigan City police said. It was determined the man fled north on foot in the direction of St. John Road.

Multiple robbery investigations

This investigation comes on the heels of a rash of local robberies that included banks and fast-food restaurants.

One man has been arrested for the restaurant robberies. Vincer Mitchell, 59, of Michigan City, faces charges of two counts of armed robbery.

Mitchell was accused of carrying out the Sept. 25 armed robbery of Wendy's at 3715 Franklin St. and the Sept. 27 armed robbery of Burger King at 3956 Franklin St., police said.

In both robberies, the suspect entered the restaurant with a firearm and demanded money from the staff before fleeing the scene, MCPD Sgt. Steve Forker said.