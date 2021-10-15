 Skip to main content
Authorities release name of woman killed in double homicide
Officers compare notes Wednesday at the scene of a shooting near 149th Street and Walsh Avenue in East Chicago. The shooting left two people dead and one wounded, police said.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities on Friday released the name of a Hammond woman killed in a double homicide Wednesday in the city's South Side neighborhood.

Nalisha Martin, 43, was driving a silver Hammond woman Chevrolet Impala that struck a home's front porch about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 149th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and East Chicago police.

She was flown by helicopter to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the back, officials said. 

Christopher Burks, 52, of Chicago, also was shot and was found on the ground across the street from the Impala, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.

He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Impala came to rest on a sidewalk. The crash damaged a stairway and railing on the porch, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

While police were investigating, dispatchers advised officers of a third gunshot victim in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, Rivera said.

Officers located a 19-year-old East Chicago man, who was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police said the man was uncooperative with investigators. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Miguel Pena at mpena@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

