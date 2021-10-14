 Skip to main content
Authorities search for theft suspect who smashed window in Crown Point, police say
Authorities search for theft suspect who smashed window in Crown Point, police say

CROWN POINT — Police are searching for a man they said smashed a car window to steal a woman's belongings outside of a Crown Point business.

The Crown Point Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle, asking the public's assistance in identifying him.

On Sept. 29 police responded to a theft at Planet Fitness at 1656 Broadway in Crown Point. A man smashed a car window and stole a purse and used the victim's credit cards at the Walmart in Hobart.

Police described the suspect as a black male who was wearing a gray hooded zip-up sweat jacket, white Adidas sweat pants and white shoes.

His vehicle is described as a newer black or dark-colored compact SUV, which is possibly a 2018 or newer BMW X2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Norm Isaacs at the Crown Point Police Department by calling 219-663-2131, extension 129.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

