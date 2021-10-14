Authorities search for theft suspect who smashed window in Crown Point, police say

CROWN POINT — Police are searching for a man they said smashed a car window to steal a woman's belongings outside of a Crown Point business.

The Crown Point Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle, asking the public's assistance in identifying him.

On Sept. 29 police responded to a theft at Planet Fitness at 1656 Broadway in Crown Point. A man smashed a car window and stole a purse and used the victim's credit cards at the Walmart in Hobart.

Police described the suspect as a black male who was wearing a gray hooded zip-up sweat jacket, white Adidas sweat pants and white shoes.

His vehicle is described as a newer black or dark-colored compact SUV, which is possibly a 2018 or newer BMW X2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Norm Isaacs at the Crown Point Police Department by calling 219-663-2131, extension 129.

