Authorities seek ice cream shop burglar caught on cam, police say

HAMMOND — A popular Region ice cream shop was burglarized and police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects caught on camera.

The burglary occurred on Tuesday at the Dairy Belle at 7102 Calumet Ave. in Hammond, police said. The suspect, a man wearing a long white tank top and gray and black shorts and dark-colored shoes, was caught on surveillance cameras at the business.

Police believe the man lives nearby and released the surveillance images, asking the public's help in identifying him. Authorities have not disclosed the items or amount of currency taken.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Michael Elkmann at 219-852-2906.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.