Authorities seeking suspect in Friday night shooting, police say

RENSSELAER — Authorities are seeking clues leading to a suspect who shot an individual in Rensselaer on Friday night.

At 11:18 p.m. officers responded to a report of several gunshots fired near Grove Street and Augusta Street, according to the Rensselaer Police Department.

One person was found injured by the gunfire and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police the shooter was a white male who was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was described as having a thin build and a goatee, and he was wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with security cameras in the immediate area or along College Avenue is asked to check video footage around the time of the shooting in case the suspect was captured on camera.

Those with information are asked to contact the Rensselaer Police Department at 219-866-7602.

