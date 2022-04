Autopsy rules missing Region woman's death accidental, coroner says

GARY — An autopsy determined 23-year-old Ariana Taylor died from injuries consistent with trauma from a car accident complicated with drowning, Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said.

The autopsy was completed Thursday by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Zhou Wang. The manner of death was classified as an accident, the report said.

The Lake County Coroner's office released a statement Thursday evening, sending their condolences to the family and thanking all involved in the woman's search and recovery.

Taylor was found and identified Wednesday following an extensive search.

She was last seen about 1 a.m. April 3 at her Calumet Township residence by her family and friends, and was first reported missing April 3 after the Chevrolet Trailblazer she was known to drive was found crashed at the bottom of a ravine off Interstate 65, near the overpass for Interstate 80.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady previously said evidence police gathered in the past week led them to believe that Taylor's body was likely still in the area where her vehicle was found.

Northwest Indiana K-9 Search and Rescue brought five teams of dogs to the area near Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center on Wednesday and found Taylor's remains after 21 minutes of searching, he said.

The Lake County coroner's office was able to positively identify Taylor within hours. Pastrick said Taylor was identified by both of her parents, who met with his investigators at the scene.

Taylor's remains were found in a shallow drainage ditch, which would not have been accessible to the search parties that previously combed the area because of a fence, Hamady said.

One of the K-9s picked up a scent and led officers to the body. Police declined to comment on the condition of the remains, including Taylor's clothing.

Indiana State Police and Gary officers had blocked off an entrance to Bellaboo's in the 2800 block of Colorado Street as a Lake County coroner's van and Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit vehicles responded to the scene.

Evans and Hamady each spoke with Taylor's mother, Queena Taylor, near where the road was blocked. Gary Mayor Jerome Prince asked the public to show compassion for Taylor's family and pray for them.

Lake County sheriff's police, Gary police, Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police searched with a helicopter, drones, K-9s and officers on horseback, along with private search parties.

Indiana State Police handled the crash investigation and processed Taylor's SUV for evidence. It appeared no other vehicles were near Taylor's Trailblazer when it left the interstate, and there was no evidence anyone came to pick her up at any point before or after the crash, police said.

