Baby found 'gasping for air' was beaten to death, cops say

The mother of the child called 911 and stated something was wrong with her baby, police said.

The Hammond Fire Department transported the baby to the hospital and notified police. Due to her severe injuries, she was later transported to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, where she was taken off life support days later.

Charging documents filed Friday allege Gonzalez was a new, live-in boyfriend at the victim's mother's Hammond home, and routinely did cocaine and drank.

In an interview with police, the mother said Gonzalez was at her house the day of the incident and they decided to order a pizza. While waiting for delivery, she said she put her infant daughter, Anayelli, down for a nap and jumped in the shower for about 12 or 13 minutes, records state.

The mother said she posted a photo of Anayelli on SnapChat just prior to putting her down for a nap, and she had no marks on her then, records state.

After the shower, she noticed Gonzalez had turned the television volume all the way up, records state. When she checked on Anayelli, she said she heard her gasp for air twice. When she picked Anayelli up, her head "flopped" back, and her left ear was red and swollen, records state.