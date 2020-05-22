Baby found 'gasping for air' was beaten to death, cops say

HAMMOND — A Chicago man faces murder charges for allegedly beating a 5-month-old girl to death last September while the infant's mother listened to music in the shower.
The mother said she found her daughter, Anayelli Avina, in the same place she put her down for a nap the night of Sept. 29, but that she was "gasping for air" and had fresh bruising and swelling to the left side of her head and ear, records state. The girl's left eye was also completely swollen shut.
The accused, Efrain Gonzalez, 24, was picked up Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.
Court records show Gonzalez faces one count each of murder; neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury; neglect of a dependent resulting in death; and battery. He also faces two counts each of aggravated battery; battery resulting in death to a person under 14; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under 14.
Anayelli died Oct. 5 at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Hammond police were first dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago in reference to an infant brought in by ambulance from a home in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the city's Hessville neighborhood.
The mother of the child called 911 and stated something was wrong with her baby, police said.
The Hammond Fire Department transported the baby to the hospital and notified police. Due to her severe injuries, she was later transported to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, where she was taken off life support days later.
Charging documents filed Friday allege Gonzalez was a new, live-in boyfriend at the victim's mother's Hammond home, and routinely did cocaine and drank.
In an interview with police, the mother said Gonzalez was at her house the day of the incident and they decided to order a pizza. While waiting for delivery, she said she put her infant daughter, Anayelli, down for a nap and jumped in the shower for about 12 or 13 minutes, records state.
The mother said she posted a photo of Anayelli on SnapChat just prior to putting her down for a nap, and she had no marks on her then, records state.
After the shower, she noticed Gonzalez had turned the television volume all the way up, records state. When she checked on Anayelli, she said she heard her gasp for air twice. When she picked Anayelli up, her head "flopped" back, and her left ear was red and swollen, records state.
When the mother confronted Gonzalez about the injuries, he denied doing anything to Anayelli, court records state. When the mother told Gonzalez she wanted to call 911, he told her they could drive her to the emergency room. When she demanded they call 911 instead, Gonzalez allegedly told her to "stop making a big deal out of everything" and to "calm down," records state.
A CT scan at the hospital indicated bleeding of the brain and a skull fracture. Medical experts said the manner of the injuries were "abusive," records state.
Gonzalez initially refused to go to the police station for an interview, but later admitted Nov. 3 that he "didn't tell the truth" the first time he spoke with detectives. He said he had information that he wanted to get off his chest, records state.
Gonzalez claimed he was watching TV Sept. 29 when he heard Anayelli crying so he went in the room and tried to grab her, but she "slipped" out of his hands and hit her head on the bassinet's metal railing, records state. She seemed OK and wasn't crying after that so he allegedly laid her back down and left, debating whether to tell the baby's mother, records state.
Gonzalez heard her breathing and "kept telling himself she would be okay," the detective wrote in charging documents.
Anayelli's condition worsened overnight Oct. 4, and the girl's mother had to make the decision to wean her off life support, records state.
The girl was pronounced dead at 7:32 a.m. Oct. 5. Her death was ruled a homicide days later.
