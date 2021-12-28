 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baby killed in 1-vehicle rollover crash early Christmas Day, police say
alert urgent

Baby killed in 1-vehicle rollover crash early Christmas Day, police say

STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

The Lake County Sheriff's Department accident reconstruction unit was investigating the crash.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

GARY — A 1-year-old girl died early Christmas Day after being ejected during a rollover crash on a exit ramp from Cline Avenue, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Skylar Lloyd, of Lake Station, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near northbound Cline Avenue and Gary Avenue, according to a Lake County coroner's release.

The driver, a 49-year-old Lake Station woman who is the child's mother, was injured in the one-vehicle crash but was expected to survive, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Sheriff's police were dispatched to the area about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after an East Chicago police lieutenant driving north on a Cline Avenue service road north of Gary Avenue noticed a BMW SUV on its roof at the base of the hill leading to Cline Avenue, Martinez said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

A preliminary investigation showed the BMW was northbound on Cline Avenue when the driver suddenly attempted to exit onto the Gary Avenue ramp, police said.

The BMW missed the ramp, drove off the road, struck the end of a guardrail and cartwheeled, striking multiple sand-filled barriers and a tree branch, Martinez said.

The BMW then rolled down a hill before coming to rest upside down at the bottom of the hill.

The case remained under investigation, Martinez said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts