Baby killed in 1-vehicle rollover crash early Christmas Day, police say

GARY — A 1-year-old girl died early Christmas Day after being ejected during a rollover crash on a exit ramp from Cline Avenue, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Skylar Lloyd, of Lake Station, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near northbound Cline Avenue and Gary Avenue, according to a Lake County coroner's release.

The driver, a 49-year-old Lake Station woman who is the child's mother, was injured in the one-vehicle crash but was expected to survive, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Sheriff's police were dispatched to the area about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after an East Chicago police lieutenant driving north on a Cline Avenue service road north of Gary Avenue noticed a BMW SUV on its roof at the base of the hill leading to Cline Avenue, Martinez said.

A preliminary investigation showed the BMW was northbound on Cline Avenue when the driver suddenly attempted to exit onto the Gary Avenue ramp, police said.

The BMW missed the ramp, drove off the road, struck the end of a guardrail and cartwheeled, striking multiple sand-filled barriers and a tree branch, Martinez said.