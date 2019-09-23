{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he repeatedly molested a girl starting when she was 2 years old and showed her pornographic material, police said.

Matthew L. Setlak, 37, became a target of a police investigation in September after the girl expressed concern to her parents about "Uncle Matt" getting in trouble, police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

Setlak was a friend of the family and was not related to the girl, Cook said. The alleged crimes occurred while he was baby-sitting her in Schererville.

The investigation showed Setlak molested the girl at least three times between October 2016, when she was just 2 years old, and July 2019, when she was 4, Cook said.

The girl told police she also viewed a pornographic video on Setlak's cellphone.

Setlak was charged Monday with three level 1 felony counts of child molesting and a level 6 felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Setlak was arrested at work and taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

An initial appearance had not yet been scheduled as of late Monday, online records showed.

