Baby, woman die after vehicle crashes into pond, police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — A woman and baby died after a vehicle crashed through a backyard and into a pond, officials said.

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday first responders were called to the 1600 block of Ardendale Avenue, said Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel.

A vehicle was located submerged upside down on its roof close to a small pier near the shore.

A man who was able to get out of the vehicle told first responders there was a woman and baby still inside, firefighters said.

First responders rushed to rescue the occupants. Pines Fire Department Chief Bob Watkins and another firefighter found a woman and pulled her to the shore to administer CPR, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

Meanwhile, Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig went into the pond and at first he found a child's safety seat while doing a search of the backseat. He then found the child's foot and rescued the baby from the water and began CPR.

“I had arrived and a male who was presumed to be in the vehicle had made it out and the Pines chief (Watkins) was doing CPR on the woman,” Craig said. “So I stripped down to my jeans and went in to find the car upside down in the pond. I was able to open the door and reach in. I found the baby and pulled them out and took them to shore and then the ambulance took them to the hospital. ... I couldn’t see anything at all in there so I was just searching with my hands.”

Chesterton Fire Department Engineer Chad Compton and Camel also performed medical care on the woman after relieving Watkins and his colleague.

The woman and baby were in full arrest and they were both pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Michigan City, officials said.

The man was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City in stable condition. Camel said the man appeared to be distraught.

At this time, officials said it was unclear who was driving the vehicle.

Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Ben McFalls said initial investigations show the vehicle was traveling westbound on Old Chicago Road and drove through the "T" intersection at Ardendale Avenue. The vehicle continued driving through private property and eventually into a pond.

After the incident, Craig said he wasn’t sure if he had the words to describe the rescue efforts of the first responders at the frigid pond Friday.

“Everybody performed at the top of their job,” Craig said. “They should be proud of their efforts today. I watched some great teamwork.”

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department Reconstruction Unit and Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing the investigation. Police said no further information is currently available but updates will be released as the investigation continues.

The victims' identities have not yet been released by the Porter County Coroner's Office.

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.