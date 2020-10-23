Babysitter accused of causing infant's life-threatening injuries

CROWN POINT — A Munster woman posted bond Friday on charges alleging she severely injured a 4-month-old boy she was babysitting in June at a Dyer home.

Madyson Reed Moyer, 25, is accused of causing injuries that will require the boy have a drain in his head for the rest of his life.

Moyer called the boy's parents about 7 p.m. June 23 while they were at dinner and said their son had suddenly gone limp and was barely breathing, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The parents arrived home to find Moyer sitting the floor holding the infant, who was "limp, purple and blue in color, unresponsive and barely breathing," records state.

The parents called 911, but then left to drive the baby to a hospital. They flagged down emergency responders en route to the hospital, records state.

The infant suffered bleeding on the brain from "abusive head trauma," court records allege.

He suffered several seizures while hospitalized, and his father told police before his release in July: "I just hope he's there mentally."

Moyer told police she was babysitting the boy and his siblings, ages 6, 5 and 2, most of the day and she gave him a bottle and rocked him to sleep, records state.