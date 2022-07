Babysitter goes on trial for child neglect, battery

CROWN POINT — A trial began for a Calumet Township woman accused of causing the death of a child she was babysitting.

A Lake Criminal Court jury must decide whether 8-month-old Maci Moor was shaken to death by her 32-year-old babysitter, Trisha Woodworth, or died of a stroke from accidental falls.

Woodworth's defense attorneys argue the timing of Maci’s death has misled authorities into blaming Woodworth.

They point jurors to focus on earlier head injuries the child suffered earlier when not in Woodworth’s care.

Defense and prosecution attorneys promised in opening arguments Monday afternoon to back up their diametrically opposed theories of the case with medical specialists.

Woodworth is pleading not guilty to felony child neglect and battery charges alleging she violently shook the child and didn’t provide medical care in the crucial moments afterward.

The trial opened Monday afternoon with Woodworth confidently facing the jury.

The first piece of evidence was a photo of the smiling infant all dressed up in pink.

Ryan Moor, the child’s father, was the first witness. He testified that Maci was healthy prior to the afternoon of April 15, 2016, when she was rushed unconscious to the hospital from Woodworth’s home.

She was later diagnosed as brain dead from a head injury that authorities say was inflicted that same day. She was disconnected from life support two days later.

Defense attorneys argue Maci’s death was caused by a blood clot that slowly developed over two months from the child twice striking her head on the floor of her parents' Hammond residence.

The father testified that Maci had fallen earlier that same week — April 11, 2016 — off a bouncy toy called a "jump-a-roo" and bumped her head on the hardwood floor of their living room.

He said Maci also rolled off the couch and fell on the floor two months earlier.

But Moor said that only the second fall left a small red spot over Maci’s right eyebrow and that neither instance caused Maci to stop her normal eating, play or development. “She was a normal, happy baby,” he said.

Prosecutors said Maci’s parents initially felt they could have been responsible by not immediately getting Maci to a doctor after the April 11 fall.

But they are not charged with any wrongdoing.

Dr. Jill Glick, medical director of child advocacy and protective services at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, has concluded that the earlier fall didn’t cause the brain damage.

Instead, Glick and authorities hold Woodworth responsible for Maci’s death, which they identify as consistent with injuries from shaken baby syndrome.

Defense attorneys said they will present three medical specialists who will testify that Glick and her medical theory are inaccurate.

The defense didn’t indicate in opening arguments whether Woodworth will testify on her own behalf.

The trial is scheduled to continue through this week.