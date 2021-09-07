Back to jail for Valpo man charged with child molesting, rape

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man, who is set to go to trial Nov. 8 on allegations of rape and child molesting dating back to eight years ago, was taken back to jail Tuesday morning after again being accused of violating a court order by using the internet.

Arliss Burress, 43, is accused this time of setting up an Instagram account and making posts, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan said.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer questioned why Burress would risk this sort of activity when working hard and complying with his pretrial release in other ways.

"It's a big deal," the judge said of the new allegations.

Defense attorney Ken Elwood asked the judge to consider the allegation in light of his client's compliance with other pretrial requirements.

Burress, who said he has worked hard at his job and is all paid up with fees, said confusion led to the alleged violation.

There was also discussion during Tuesday's hearing about GPS records being reviewed of Burress' whereabouts and delays in bringing in a prosecutor witness ahead of trial.