Bad blood at birthday party between cousins ends in murder, police say

The owner of the 2001 Chevrolet Impala seen on video tracking Smith to the scene of the shooting has refused to interview with detectives without an attorney present, records state.

Smith's girlfriend told police she spoke with Smith on the phone about 10 p.m. the night of the murder. At that time, Smith said a cousin pulled a gun on him, records state.

Police learned Smith had a series of Facebook posts about the dispute until 11:36 p.m. that night.

One post from Smith at 9:10 p.m. stated: "The loudest (expletive) in the room usually the weakest never been intimidated by no gun cuz (sic) if you pull it out and cock it and don't use it you showed me who you REALLY are and that's that ..."

Another post from 9:15 stated: "Blood Thicker than Water that (expletive) fall on deaf ears if ain't no communication."

Another post from 10:35 p.m. from Smith stated: "Stay ready so you don't got to get ready."

The next time Smith's girlfriend heard from Smith was at 11:42 p.m., when he called, saying he was driving around near her house on White Oak Avenue, trying to find a parking spot.