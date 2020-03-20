Bad blood at birthday party between cousins ends in murder, police say

HAMMOND — A lost Betty Boop keychain and cellphone video capturing people in attendance at a birthday celebration ultimately helped detectives secure murder charges this week against a Hammond man.
Shaun Anton Whitelow, 30, is accused of gunning down his cousin, Darvell L. Smith, 30, of Hammond, in the streets the night of Nov. 3, newly filed court records show.
Whitelow was charged Tuesday with one count of murder, the same day he was arrested by the Hammond Police Department, authorities said.
According to charging documents, Smith allegedly got into a tussle with Whitelow and others at a Nov. 3 birthday celebration in the 6700 block of New Jersey Avenue in Hammond. While the initial argument among attendees at the party was over a drunken card game, Smith became angry during the fight because someone pushed his sister, records state.
Several family members were drinking and gambling when the fight broke out Nov. 3. Witnesses say Whitelow allegedly shared words with another person other than Smith at the party, and the argument spilled outside of the home.
Smith tried to prevent the fight from escalating, which allegedly upset Whitelow, records state.
“I don’t care. l don't care no more (sic) we ain’t family. He done chose them over me, and we're supposed to be blood," Whitelow allegedly told one witness after the blowup.
Smith reportedly called or texted numerous people after the party, saying he was upset that Whitelow pulled a gun on him, records state.
Whitelow is accused in court records of tracking Smith's vehicle hours later to the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue in Hammond. Detectives used the city of Hammond's license plate reader technology and area surveillance footage to pin Whitelow to the murder scene, documents state.
Video reviewed by detectives show a 2001 Chevrolet Impala tracking Smith's car as Smith drove to his girlfriend's house on White Oak Avenue that night. The video also shows a person matching Whitelow's description exit a vehicle, cross the street, and open fire on Smith at 12:12 a.m. Nov. 3. The person was allegedly wearing the same white FILA shoes Whitelow had on at the party hours earlier.
Police retrieved a set of keys in the roadway at the crime scene that had Betty Boop and Florida keychains attached. One witness told police Whitelow's girlfriend was Puerto Rican and loved Betty Boop, records state.
A detective said he drove by various residences and used the key fob to determine the keys belonged to a blue Lincoln Aviator registered to Whitelow, records state. When confronted during a subsequent search warrant, Whitelow claimed the keys were stolen from him at the party, records state.
One person provided police with a cellphone video of the party, which allegedly showed Whitelow wearing white FILA shoes with a blue stripe.
The owner of the 2001 Chevrolet Impala seen on video tracking Smith to the scene of the shooting has refused to interview with detectives without an attorney present, records state.
Smith's girlfriend told police she spoke with Smith on the phone about 10 p.m. the night of the murder. At that time, Smith said a cousin pulled a gun on him, records state.
Police learned Smith had a series of Facebook posts about the dispute until 11:36 p.m. that night.
One post from Smith at 9:10 p.m. stated: "The loudest (expletive) in the room usually the weakest never been intimidated by no gun cuz (sic) if you pull it out and cock it and don't use it you showed me who you REALLY are and that's that ..."
Another post from 9:15 stated: "Blood Thicker than Water that (expletive) fall on deaf ears if ain't no communication."
Another post from 10:35 p.m. from Smith stated: "Stay ready so you don't got to get ready."
The next time Smith's girlfriend heard from Smith was at 11:42 p.m., when he called, saying he was driving around near her house on White Oak Avenue, trying to find a parking spot.
After waiting inside, she said she called his phone three times without an answer, so she went outside and saw Smith slumped over dead in his car.