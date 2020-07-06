'Bad habit of recording attractive women' nets felony stalking charge for Region man

HAMMOND — A Hammond man who "friended" an old high school classmate on Facebook went on to stalk the woman for nearly two years, newly filed court records allege.
He is accused of showing up at grocery stores and restaurants where she was eating with friends, and videotaping her from the balcony at school sporting events.
In the most recent case, Josiah Brown, 38, allegedly set up a video camera outside Griffith High School, where the victim worked, court records allege.
Brown was charged Saturday with one count of stalking, a Level 5 felony, and one invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. After a Monday court hearing, his bail was reset at $50,000, and he bonded out the same day.
He's accused of stalking the same woman in which there is already a pending case against him in Lake Criminal Court. In the latest case, he allegedly told police he has “developed a bad habit of recording attractive women.”
Stalking a student
Brown's alleged stalking dates back to 2018. He was charged with two counts of stalking in August 2019.
In that case, Brown is accused of following a second female victim — a young female Purdue University Northwest student — between August and November 2018.
Brown reportedly was an employee with Purdue University Northwest’s Office of Admissions when he stared at her while sitting on a bench for "over 35 minutes," records state.
In September 2018, the student said she entered the Student Union Library and noticed Brown inside when he began following her. She said he also followed her down a stairway.
When she went into a bathroom to wait him out, she later exited and discovered he was gone, records allege.
The student said Brown also stalked her Nov. 6, 2018, as she left her third-floor classroom.
She said she noticed Brown was standing in the hallway outside a classroom and he began following her down a stairwell and to her car.
She said she feared for her safety so she walked back south, between Porter Hall and the Gyte Building, but he allegedly persisted.
She said she went inside the Office of Financial Aid, where she told a Purdue employee she was being followed. Brown allegedly “walked around the office several times staring at her" before the victim filed a police report with Purdue University Northwest police.
It was then the victim learned Brown was an employee with the Office of Admissions, police records state. Brown allegedly denied following her, but admitted he was in the area, court records state.
She told police on every occasion she felt “terrorized, frightened, intimidated and threatened” by Brown.
Sporting events
The woman tied to both court cases told police she was a Gavit High School employee at the time Brown’s alleged stalking began in November 2018.
The woman told police she accepted his friend request on Facebook because they had mutual friends, but she has not spoken to him or had any social gatherings with him since they were in high school together 17 years ago.
She said she worked as a ticket taker for home athletic games for Gavit High School from November 2018 to February 2019. Brown attended most games, but unlike spectators, reporters, scouts and coaches, he never purchased a ticket or checked in at the ticket table, records state.
Brown would “slip around the corner and up the stairs to the balcony,” with a camera where spectators were not permitted, police said.
“His repeated behavior made (the victim) uncomfortable, enough to the point that the Athletic Director approached him and questioned him,” police records state.
The woman told police Brown showed up at various stores and restaurants where the victim was between November 2018 and April 2019.
“(The victim) stated that they never spoke during any of these incidents,” police wrote.
She said she was dining with co-workers May 3 at Langel's Pizza in Highland when she noticed Brown at the bar.
“(The victim) mentioned to her co-worker that it was weird how she sees him all the time, at different places,” charging documents state.
"I know Northwest Indiana isn’t that big, but damn, I see him more than anyone else,’” Brown allegedly told the co-worker.
Later, as the group of friends stood outside, Brown exited the restaurant and “stood feet away … alone, with his cellphone in hand,” records state.
As they separated, Brown followed the victim to her car, prompting her friends to “grab her and suggest they stay a little while longer,” records state.
Brown allegedly sharply turned in another direction after the exchange and entered his own vehicle and changed parking spots in front of the restaurant twice. One of the victim’s friends agreed to escort her home because she was afraid for her safety, records state.
Computer video files
The next day, the woman attended the Good Neighbor Day Parade in Lansing with friends.
“While watching the parade on the street in front of them, (the victim) started to feel uncomfortable, like someone was watching her. She started to look around, at which time Josiah Brown was sitting on a bench approximately 10 feet behind her. … He did not appear to be watching the parade, but rather (the victim),” records show.
After the victim notified her sister, Brown “slowly stood up from the bench, without ever breaking his stare at her and walked down the street,” records allege.
On many occasions, the victim noticed Brown and his vehicle outside her work when she arrived early at Gavit Middle/High School, records allege.
When Brown was allegedly terminated from Purdue University Northwest, his employee Dell laptop was found to contain a folder named “HoldforReview,” and inside were videos of the victim at the Lansing parade and at Gavit High School, corroborating what she had reported to police, records state.
The victim was granted a protective order June 12, 2019.
Recording outside high school
In the latest case, a Griffith High School employee discovered on July 1 a video recording device attached to a crosswalk sign directly across from the west exit of Griffith High School.
The same victim who previously worked at Gavit High School now worked in the athletics department at Griffith High School and informed police she believed Brown placed it there as he had been following her lately, records state.
Video footage showed a man, late identified as Brown, placing the recording device at several locations — his home, retail and grocery stores, parking lots and the high school, records state.
Brown allegedly admitted to placing the camera at the crosswalk sign after seeing the victim's car parked outside the school.
In a statement, Michele Riise, superintendent for Griffith Public Schools, said the district has been notified of the allegations against Brown.
“Griffith Public Schools continues to keep the safety and security of our staff and students at the forefront. With our safety plans in place, we are committed to review and update as needed even as we heard about this current incident,” Riise said.
Kris Falzone, spokeswoman for Purdue Northwest, declined to comment on Brown’s termination, citing university policy not to discuss personnel matters.
Falzone said the university enforces its anti-harassment policy and offers several programs to students, faculty and staff concerning sexual harassment, sexual violence, sexual exploitation and relationship violence and stalking. The university also provides self-defense training.
“The safety, security and health of our students and our university community are the highest priority at PNW,” Falzone said.
