'Bad habit of recording attractive women' nets felony stalking charge for Region man

She said she was dining with co-workers May 3 at Langel's Pizza in Highland when she noticed Brown at the bar.

“(The victim) mentioned to her co-worker that it was weird how she sees him all the time, at different places,” charging documents state.

"I know Northwest Indiana isn’t that big, but damn, I see him more than anyone else,’” Brown allegedly told the co-worker.

Later, as the group of friends stood outside, Brown exited the restaurant and “stood feet away … alone, with his cellphone in hand,” records state.

As they separated, Brown followed the victim to her car, prompting her friends to “grab her and suggest they stay a little while longer,” records state.

Brown allegedly sharply turned in another direction after the exchange and entered his own vehicle and changed parking spots in front of the restaurant twice. One of the victim’s friends agreed to escort her home because she was afraid for her safety, records state.

Computer video files

The next day, the woman attended the Good Neighbor Day Parade in Lansing with friends.