'Bad touch' program results in guilty plea in Porter County child molest case, court says

VALPARAISO — A 37-year-old Kouts man pleaded guilty this week to repeatedly molesting a young Kouts girl beginning nearly three years ago, court records show.
Cody Jeralds pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting in return for a four-and-a-half-year sentence with all but time served suspended and to be served on formal probation, according to the proposed plea taken under advisement by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The plea came just ahead of a Jan. 31 trial scheduled in the case.
If the plea is accepted by the judge, Jeralds will be required to register as a sex offender and comply by those requirements, records show. He will also be designated as a sexually violent predator and will be required to surrender all firearms to the Kouts Police Department for destruction.
Jeralds will further undergo a psychosexual evaluation and participate in recommended therapy, records show.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred between March 1, 2020, and March 1 of 2021, court records show.
The young girl had returned home from a "good touch, bad touch" program at her school to inform her mother that Jeralds had been sexually abusing her a few times per month for the past year, according to charging documents. She knew Jeralds.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.