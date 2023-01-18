'Bad touch' program results in guilty plea in Porter County child-molest case

VALPARAISO — A 37-year-old Kouts man pleaded guilty this week to repeatedly molesting a young Kouts girl beginning nearly three years ago, court records show.
Cody Jeralds pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting in return for a 4½-year sentence with all but time served suspended and to be served on formal probation, according to the proposed plea taken under advisement by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The plea came just ahead of a Jan. 31 trial scheduled in the case.
If the plea is accepted by the judge, Jeralds will be required to register as a sex offender and comply with those requirements, records show. He will also be designated as a sexually violent predator and will be required to surrender all firearms to the Kouts Police Department for destruction.
Jeralds will further undergo a psychosexual evaluation and participate in recommended therapy, records show.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021.
The young girl had returned home from a "good touch, bad touch" program at her school to inform her mother that Jeralds had been sexually abusing her a few times a month for the past year, according to charging documents. She knew Jeralds.
The girl, who was 8 and 9 at the time, told police that Jeralds would have her give him "thumb massages" over the outside of a blanket, police said.
"Victim 1 stated that she realized that even though Cody was not touching her, having her touch him in his private area felt wrong," charging documents say.
She also said Jeralds would have her sit on his lap with her back to him during some of the incidents, police said.
The girl's mother said she confronted Jeralds about the allegations and he claimed that the girl was massaging his hand, police said.
