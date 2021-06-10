Bag of cleaning supplies discovered outside Valpo home following double slaying, police say

VALPARAISO — Nearly two weeks after two Lake County teens were killed and their bodies were burned nearly beyond recognition in rural Porter County, a bag containing cleaning supplies and an unopened tarp were discovered outside the Valparaiso home of a man since convicted of the crime, jurors were told Thursday morning.
The bag was discovered amid a tumbled down shack at the property line of the home where Connor Kerner had been living with his mother, family friend Anthony Vendramin testified.
Vendramin said he found the bag after being called by Kerner's mother, Roxann, who was nervous about being at the home by herself following her son's arrest for the double slaying.
Vendramin, who said he used to live near the Kerners and knew them for almost two decades, said he called county police.
Porter County Police investigator Jeff Biggs, who responded to that call, told jurors Thursday the bag contained full bottles of muriatic acid and oven cleaner, tarp tape and 13 THC vape cartridges.
There was also an unopened tarp and store receipts, including one from California with Kerner's name on it, he said.
The testimony came as Kerner's co-defendant in the case, John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, stands trial for his alleged role in the Feb. 25, 2019 robbery and killings of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
The second week of the trial will wrap up Thursday and is expected to continue into next week before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
Prosecutors have introduced evidence that someone attempted to clean up the scene of the killings, which took place in the garage of Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.
They have also said that after Kerner torched a vehicle with the two bodies inside not far from his grandparent's home, he intended to haul away and dispose of the vehicle and charred remains.
The defense questioned Vendramin's story about discovering the bag while scouting Kerner's yard for anything suspicious and his purpose for being at the Kerner home.
"She was just afraid to be alone," Vendramin responded.
Kerner's grandfather, Gerald Dye, testified earlier this week that when he returned home from vacation the day after the killings, he began noticing signs of what turned out to be a less-than-thorough cover-up of the crime.
Dye said he nearly immediately noticed a shoddy patch job on the garage wall and areas of the garage floor that had been cleaned or painted. As time went on, Dye said he noticed bullet holes in vehicles in his garage and paint sprayed on the floor, and discovered Kerner had taken a handgun he left in the garage.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner has since appealed.