Bag of cleaning supplies discovered outside Valpo home following double slaying, police say

The second week of the trial will wrap up Thursday and is expected to continue into next week before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Prosecutors have introduced evidence that someone attempted to clean up the scene of the killings, which took place in the garage of Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.

They have also said that after Kerner torched a vehicle with the two bodies inside not far from his grandparent's home, he intended to haul away and dispose of the vehicle and charred remains.

The defense questioned Vendramin's story about discovering the bag while scouting Kerner's yard for anything suspicious and his purpose for being at the Kerner home.

"She was just afraid to be alone," Vendramin responded.

Kerner's grandfather, Gerald Dye, testified earlier this week that when he returned home from vacation the day after the killings, he began noticing signs of what turned out to be a less-than-thorough cover-up of the crime.