HAMMOND — A bag of money was stolen Friday from a 63-year-old man as he was walking into a Hammond bank, police said.
The robbery occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a bank parking lot in the 1700 block of 165th Street, according to police.
The victim told police an unknown person came from behind him, pushed him and took a bag from him that contained money.
Police did not say how much money was in the bag.
The suspect, described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing all black clothing, then fled the area on foot, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Hammond Police Det. Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.
This incident follows a home invasion armed robbery Tuesday, approximately two miles east of the bank, that prompted the nearby Purdue University Northwest campus to go on lockdown for about an hour.
Police did not indicate if there's any connection between the crimes.