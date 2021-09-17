 Skip to main content
Bail granted for defendant charged in man's 2015 shooting death
alert urgent

Xavier R. Jones

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted bail Tuesday for a man charged with murdering the boyfriend of a woman he once dated.

Xavier R. Jones, 30, of Gary, posted a $5,000 cash bond Wednesday and was released from the Lake County Jail, records show.

Jones is accused of kicking his way into an apartment in the 500 block of South Vermillion Place in Gary on April 4, 2015, and fatally shooting Juble Hairston Jr.

Hairston, of Gary, was the boyfriend of a woman Jones once dated, according to police and court records.

Jones was charged in 2015 with murder and residential entry, but he remained at large until he surrendered to police in March 2021.

Defense attorney Scott King filed a motion in July seeking to exclude testimony at trial from the woman at the center of the case, because she didn't appear for a deposition.

Judge Natalie Bokota granted King's motion Aug. 8, records show.

The exclusion of the woman's testimony could hamper the state's case, because no other eyewitnesses were listed in charging documents.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw and King's law partner, Lakeisha Murdaugh, appeared Sept. 9 before Magistrate Mark Watson for a hearing on Jones' petition to let bail. 

Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court finds the state cannot prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" that the presumption of a defendant's guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is strong.

Jones' next court hearing was set for Nov. 17.

