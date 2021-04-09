Bail granted for man charged with murdering Navy veteran

Vasquez also granted prosecutors' request to return a handgun to Jessika Lile. She testified she owns the gun, which police took from her home the night her husband was killed. The gun was stored in a bedroom closet and was not used in the shooting.

Vasquez told Thomas he should avoid any contact with Jessika Lile or her child as a "loose condition" of his bond, but the judge did not grant a motion for a no-contact order. Such an order would affect Thomas' right to legally carry a firearm.

Vasquez said he would reconsider his decisions on a gag order and no-contact order if circumstances change.

Thomas' attorneys did not object to the state's request for a DNA sample, which must be taken within 10 days of Friday's hearing.

Murder defendants typically are not afforded bail. However, they have a constitutional right to request bail hearings.

If a court determines, after hearing evidence and testimony, that the presumption of guilt on a murder charge is not strong, or that the evidence shows a lesser offense, such as voluntary manslaughter, was more likely committed, a request for bail can be granted.

Vasquez heard testimony and evidence during a series of hearings in February and March on Thomas' petition to let bail.