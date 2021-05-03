Bail set for man accused of shooting teenager twice

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man made an initial appearance Monday on charges alleging he attempted to murder a 17-year-old Hammond boy by shooting him twice in the face April 22.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Eriberto J. Flores, 53, to charges of attempted murder, a level 2 felony, and three counts of battery.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Mark Watson appointed a public defender to represent Flores and set his bond at $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash.

The teenager remained in critical condition Monday at a Chicago hospital, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Witnesses told police a man, later identified as Flores, approached a dark-colored car after it pulled up near a stop sign in the 4800 block of Magoun Avenue about 9:20 p.m. April 22, court records state.

Flores appeared to talk to several people in the car before gunshots rang out and Flores ran from the car, records allege. The city's Shotspotter technology indicated seven rounds were fired, Rivera said.

The car's driver took the 17-year-old to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond. The boy was later transferred to a Chicago hospital.