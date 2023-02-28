A bald eagle was shot and killed over the weekend in southern Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported.

It appears the shooting took place Saturday and occurred in Dubois County, the DNR said.

The bird appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off a county road in a heavily traveled area when the shooting took place, according to officials.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact DNR Law Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

"A reward of up to $500 is possible for information leading to an arrest of a suspect," the DNR said.