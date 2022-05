Ballistics evidence, call to hospital tied man to fatal shooting, police say

CROWN POINT — A scrap of fabric from a car, a woman's call to a hospital and ballistics evidence all tied an Indianapolis man to a fatal shooting in 2020 in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Joseph Durden, 33, made an initial appearance Friday on one count of murder in the July 2020 homicide of 29-year-old Keith Daniel, of Gary, in the 600 block of Maryland Street.

A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Durden's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him.

Durden was arrested Wednesday in Indianapolis on charges filed in March, records showed.

Gary police found Daniel about 2:50 p.m. July 19, 2020, after responding to reports of shots fired and a man down.

While walking the crime scene near Sixth and Maryland, investigators noticed a piece of red fabric determined to be from a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero later found parked in the 1800 block of Connecticut Street with shattered passenger windows, apparent bullet holes and suspected blood in the driver's seat, records state.

Police also found shattered glass, possibly from two car windows, at the homicide scene.

Daniel was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot in the right hand and back, records state.

While police were at the hospital, a woman called looking for Durden and said she feared he may have been shot, according to court documents.

Detectives later learned the woman's relative, who lived near the homicide scene, had been expecting Durden just before shots rang out and attempted to call him afterward.

The woman told police she could hear Durden breathing heavily during the call and asked if he'd been shot. He replied he was going to the hospital and hung up, records state.

Investigators determined the Alero's title was transferred to Durden in April 2020, documents state.

Police recovered two spent bullets from Daniel's body and one from inside the Alero, and a firearms examiner concluded all of the bullets were fired from the same gun, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.