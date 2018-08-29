DEMOTTE — The stabbing death Friday night of Amanda Borgia, 35, has distressed her co-workers at Centier Bank.
Her husband, Joseph C. Borgia III, was charged with murder and two felony counts of neglect of a dependent in connection with his wife’s death Friday.
“Our hearts are broken over Amanda’s passing, and she will be missed greatly by her Centier family and the clients she loved to serve,” a Centier spokesman said.
Amanda Borgia was an assistant branch manager and prime time banker, meaning she served at many of Centier’s branches throughout Lake County, he said.
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Amanda Borgia, Highland attorney J. Michael Katz said Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Immanuel United Church-Christ, 2201 Azalea Drive in Highland.
The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Katz was aware of a GoFundMe account for Borgia, but said the family would prefer donations be made to a fund at Centier Bank. Checks can be made payable to “Diehl Family Fund for Benefit of Jax and Tanner Borgia.”
More than $19,200 had been donated to the GoFundMe account as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Money donated to the GoFundMe account will go to the Centier Bank fund, Katz said.
