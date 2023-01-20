Bank fraudster goes to prison over a six-figure corporate theft

HAMMOND — A federal judge has imprisoned an Illinois man for enlisting two area residents to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 60-month sentence Friday on Tarrell Sims, 37, of Country Club Hills.

Sims pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, saying he worked with two other men to obtain over half a million dollars from two business checks written by a North Carolina soft-drink bottler and stolen from the U.S. Postal Service.

Sims initiated the schemes, Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi stated in court papers, and recruited co-defendants Devin Bynum and Antonio Johnson to help him carry them out and try to cover his tracks.

Sims gave Bynum a stolen $389,529 check on Nov. 22, 2019.

Bynum admitted in his Sept. 8 guilty plea that he opened a fraudulent corporate bank account in the name of Techniblend Inc., using a false Gary business address, and then fraudulently endorsed the stolen check.

Sims and Bynum then traveled to Los Angeles and withdrew most of the money, spending more than $6,000 on flights, $8,000 on accommodations and at least $1,000 on sneakers and apparel.

Federal authorities filed criminal charges in May 2021 and arrested Bynum two months later in Lake Station.

Sims planned a similar theft in January 2020, when he engaged Johnson to handle a stolen $267,142 check.

Johnson admitted in his Oct. 24 guilty plea that he opened a fraudulent corporate bank account in the name of Pullman Innovation Inc., which he claimed operated out of his Gary residence.

The federal prosecutor said this attempt failed because the account was flagged as fraudulent the next day and the money was frozen before Sims or Johnson could make any withdrawals.

Authorities arrested Sims in March 2022 in Atlanta and Johnson in January 2022 at an undisclosed location.

Each man could have faced a maximum prison term of 30 years.

Bynum and Johnson agreed to give up their right to a jury trial and make the government prove its charges against them in return for leniency.

Sims pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement.

Sentencing for the co-defendants has not been scheduled.