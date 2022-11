Bank teller admits she teamed up with man to steal $190,000

HAMMOND — A Lake County bank teller is pleading guilty to a charge she helped embezzle more than $190,000 from bank customers.

Oneida Herrera, 24, of Crown Point, appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to abandon her earlier plea of not guilty plea under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in return for leniency.

Kolar stated for the record that after questioning Herrera, he determined she voluntarily changed her plea to guilty and understands the rights she is giving up by not going to trial.

Kolar recommends U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E DeGuilio accept her change of plea. If he does, the judge would sentence her Feb. 22.

A federal grand jury indicted Herrera and her co-defendant, Wendell Burts, 25, of Crete, Illinois, in February on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The government alleges Burts recruited Herrera to use her position as a teller for the First Merchants Bank in Lake County to access customer account and customer identification data and turn it over to him.

Government investigators allege Burts then attempted to withdraw more than $450,000 from customer accounts.

He succeeded in getting his hands on $190,000 between November 2020 and June 2021 before the scheme was discovered and shut down.

The government arrested the pair earlier this year.

They had been scheduled to stand trial last month and faced a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment if a jury had found them guilty.

Burts pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to bank fraud conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing Jan. 17.

The government has agreed to recommend the pair receive shorter sentences, and they have agreed to pay restitution to the bank.