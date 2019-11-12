GARY — One of the Region’s most notorious real estate investors, in serial bankruptcy, is teaming up with associates of a past economic development foe to stave off Lake County’s recent attempt to liquidate his assets.
Andrew L. Young, a Wadsworth, Illinois businessman, has been in and out of bankruptcy for years, filing most recently in 2017, records show.
His bankruptcies have effectively kept his 1,400 properties in his possession by barring Lake County government from auctioning off his long list of tax-delinquent parcels during the county’s tax sale events.
Young has been combating for years what he calls unfair assessments on his properties in Gary and throughout Lake County. Through numerous bankruptcy filings, the county and Young have never reached an agreement as to how many millions his properties are worth, leading to this perpetual stalemate in the courts.
The proposed plan to get him out of bankruptcy allows him to pay down owed debts to creditors, Young says, while spurring redevelopment of a logistics park in the city's Black Oak section.
New development
The new development in Young’s 2017 bankruptcy case may not only help Young climb out of bankruptcy, but also enables up to 130 acres of new development in the economically depressed Black Oak neighborhood and creates thousands of new jobs, according to Young and project stakeholders.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said despite Young’s troubled history as a tax-delinquent land owner, she is open to the idea of a private firm working with Young if that means he relinquishes control of some of his land for redevelopment.
“The fact that Young (and other land speculators) have been holding onto these properties and essentially not doing anything certainly is an affront to this community,” she said.
A.J. Bytnar, executive director of the Gary Redevelopment Commission, said land assemblage has been difficult in Gary and other local cities due to many factors, one simply being the parcel sizes and the associated costs.
"When you are trying to acquire thousands of parcels 25 feet by 125 feet, rather than buying acres at a time, there are far more opportunities for speculators to acquire a parcel in the middle of a proposed development. When that happens, it makes large scale land assemblage nearly impossible," Bytnar said.
He said the plan to purchase Young's parcels out of bankruptcy "furthers years of work towards substantial land assemblage and putting those parcels back to tax productive use."
"The parcels are currently generating no benefit for the citizens of Gary," he said.
County opposes
Through an attorney, the Lake County Treasurer’s Office argued in an Oct. 30 court filing that the deal is a “scheme” that would enrich Young and the firm he’s working with, Region Growth Capital, LLC, U.S. bankruptcy court records show.
Region Growth Capital was hatched this year as an offshoot of MaiaCo, a Chicago-based land acquisition company hired by the city of Gary in 2016. Some of the original shareholders of MaiaCo created the LLC with the intent to acquire key parcels from Young for a redevelopment project in Gary, project site records show.
The firm has offered to provide Young $150,000 in legal assistance to climb him out of bankruptcy, and, if successful, a membership stake in the firm and the potential to receive up to $2 million to pay back his creditors, including the county, according to court records.
In a proposed joint venture, Young would contribute 110 acres to Region Growth Capital in exchange. Any financial assistance would have to be approved by the courts.
Purchase option triggered
Records show if Young fails to work towards a resolution in a timely manner, Region Growth Capital has an “irrevocable option” to buy a specific 92 parcels in an undeveloped area in the city that includes the 50-acre Lake Sandy Jo Landfill.
The 92 properties would be sold $0.70 per gross square feet or more, generating about $840,000, which is comparably “favorable” to the assessed value of $327,300, Young’s attorney, Gordon Gouveia II has argued.
The sale price would be “enough to pay all of the property taxes owed on the Option Property and net a recovery of at least $500,000 for the benefit of other creditors,” Gouveia wrote in court filings.
Young's track record
In its Sept. 18 motion to convert Young’s bankruptcy to Chapter 7, the county has argued the case has been pending for two years, during which Young has “filed no disclosure statement or plan, and has taken no meaningful steps to reorganize his financial affairs."
"For nearly five of the past 10 years, this Debtor has been in Chapter 11 ... Young's track record demonstrates that there is no likelihood that he will ever file a plan ..." the county argues.
In seeking the judge’s approval for the deal, Young is pursuing this as an alternative to the treasurer’s request to convert his bankruptcy case to Chapter 7, a less favorable route for Young, records show.
In Chapter 11, debtors like Young negotiate a payoff agreement with creditors, like the county; in a Chapter 7, a debtor’s assets are sold off to pay the creditors.
Mike Reinhold, a principal with MaiaCo who is acting as a consultant for Region Growth, said the financial arrangement with Young does not preclude an eventual conversion to Chapter 7 for the rest of the parcels.
A Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy means Young's parcels would wind up on the county's tax sale auctions, a process that's more suited for speculators than reputable developers, Reinhold said.
"Carving up AY’s parcels to a new generation of speculators will negatively impact the city's revitalization efforts," he said.
Logistics park project
Region Growth Capital is eyeing to build a 130-acre regional commercial business park in Black Oak, with up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit properties to accommodate transportation, logistics, distribution, light industrial and manufacturing, according to a project site plan submitted Oct. 30 to the Gary Redevelopment Commission.
The firm is targeting an area bounded by Burr to the west, 25th to the north, Chase to the east and Interstate 80/94 to the south for a logistics park redevelopment, documents show.
The firm said it has made “considerable progress” to assemble all the parcels needed for the project. Land records show James Nowacki, another tax delinquent land owner, owns property in the area.
MaiaCo offshoot
Since the Chicago-based MaiaCo first inked a deal with Gary three years ago, fronting money and resources for land acquisition and site assembly, the firm has made little headway.
The public-private-partnership was swiftly met with intense opposition by the Gary community, including Young himself, who suggested early on that MaiaCo was a predatory firm that would put a monopoly on Gary real estate.
Young said he is now willing to work with MaiaCo's past shareholders because he thinks everyone "all realized that working against one another was not productive, and that we could accomplish a lot more if we found ways to work together."
In a statement, Reinhold insisted MaiaCo is only an adviser to the project and “will not benefit from any equity value created.”
'A big deal'
Nick Anderson, founder and president of Fern Hill, the capital group that previously funded MaiaCo, is now behind Region Growth Capital.
Anderson, of Chicago, said his company was originally drawn to Gary to work in close partnership with the city “to deliver transformative real estate developments in support of ongoing revitalization efforts.” He said the current strategy is the “logical evolution of that partnership.”
Freeman-Wilson said Region Growth Capital’s plan to develop land that encompasses the Lake Sandy Jo landfill site is "a big deal.”
“It’s something we’ve been working for a long time, to find somebody to develop it. And you know that when you get things to materialize, it begets other interest,” she said.
In the county’s objection to the plan, the county has requested time for discovery of documents and to determine Young’s relationship to those involved at RGC.
A status hearing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Young's bankruptcy case.