Beachgoers warned to avoid Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon

A beach hazard has been issued for local stretches of Lake Michigan starting Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

"High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches," according to the warning.

The hazardous conditions are expected from 3 p.m. Wednesday through late night for Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Porter counties, and along the nearby shoreline in Cook County, Illinois, the NWS says.

"Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers," weather officials predict. "Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures."

The shoreline warning was issued along with a hazardous weather outlook for the Region, which calls for a limited thunderstorm risk through Wednesday night.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible along and south of the Kankakee River Valley this afternoon," the NWS said. "Severe weather is not anticipated, though gusts from a few showers or storms reaching 40 mph are possible."

"Strengthening northeast winds over Lake Michigan this afternoon will result in building waves and dangerous swimming conditions that will continue through this evening."

The beach warning comes in the wake of a report of a 9-year-old girl drowning Tuesday afternoon in an unguarded portion of Lake Michigan off Marquette Beach in Gary.

A 14-year-old girl seen struggling at the same time was able to be rescued by beachgoers and was later released after being treated at an area hospital, officials said.

A 72-year-old Illinois man pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday by Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguards near Chesterton was later pronounced dead, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending for the deceased, identified as Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, of Woodridge, according to the coroner.

Lifeguards at Washington Park in Michigan City are credited with saving three drowning children Tuesday afternoon from rough water conditions in Lake Michigan, city firefighters said.

The children, ages 9, 10 and 11 years old, were being overtaken by waves and rip currents when lifeguards came to their rescue around 1:30 p.m.