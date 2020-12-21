Bed shortages for homeless sheds light on Valpo affordable housing dispute

VALPARAISO — The recent case of a local homeless man who was handed a tent and sleeping bag when seeking shelter is precisely the need targeted by an affordable housing project that's now tied up in a lawsuit, according to one of those behind the initiative.
The 16-unit efficiency apartment building pitched for a vacant lot at 908 Franklin St. would fill a much-needed gap for affordable housing for individuals, particularly men and veterans, said Paul Schreiner, executive director of Project Neighbors.
Each of the 300-square-foot apartments would include a shared sleeping and sitting room, kitchenette and separate bathroom for between $450 and $500 a month, he said. That monthly rental fee would include heat, water, electrical, Wi-Fi and shared television service.
The proposal, a cooperative effort by Project Neighbors and the local Housing Opportunities, was approved by the city this summer.
Project leaders were granted the variances needed June 16 by the Valparaiso Board of Zoning Appeals to proceed with the development in the commercially-zoned area, Schreiner said.
The owner of property immediately to the north, identified in documents as Jeff DeRubbo operating as JJD Properties LLC, stopped the momentum on Sept. 25 by filing a lawsuit.
The suit seeks to reverse the BZA's decision, Schreiner said.
The lawsuit argues there was deficient findings of fact for the variances and no substantial evidence supporting the variances.
DeRubbo declined to comment when contacted Monday morning.
But in a letter to the city ahead of the BZA meeting, he said he decided to purchase his two commercial buildings at 104 and 200 Billings Street in 2015 after researching and learning the property to the south was zoned general commercial.
He said he invested more than $250,000 to rehabilitate his buildings and they have remained rented for the last four years.
"I do not understand why the city would want a multi-family building built directly by the railroad tracks," he wrote. "The noise pollution is extremely loud and the lot was once used to repair oil containers."
DeRubbo raised concerns about the environmental impact of the former business and trains on the soil in the area.
"I urge you to vote no on this zoning change request and keep the property zoned general commercial," he wrote.
Schreiner said the affordable rents are possible because the land was donated and the project has two donors offering $100,000 each. This, in combination with funding accessible to Housing Opportunities and rent collected will allow the project to fund itself, he said.
The lawsuit is slated for a telephone status conference Jan. 6 before incoming Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
Valparaiso resident Michael Martin, 34, told The Times last week that after being released from jail earlier this month, he went to Housing Opportunities in search of a place to stay, only to be handed a tent, a sleeping bag and told where he could sleep outside undisturbed by the police.
Martin, who has since found shelter from the cold at the Respite House halfway facility for men in Valparaiso, said the problem does not lie with Housing Opportunities, but rather the lack of shelter for homeless in Porter County.
"I'm not really hating on the guy cause he was trying to help," he said.
Housing Opportunities CEO Jordan Stanfill confirmed that tents and sleeping bags are provided when, more often than not, there are no vacant beds available at the shelter at 2001 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso and when other housing options are unavailable.
The situation is particularly dire for single men, who account for 80% of the homeless population in Porter and LaPorte counties, he said.
It was estimated that there were 83 people living outside last year in Porter County, primarily in the Valparaiso area, Stanfill said.
