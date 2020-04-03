Beer, vodka bottles found in car after driver hit house, passengers ran, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET TWP. — Police planned to seek drunken driving charges against a woman and detained two men who attempted to run from the scene after the woman hit a house Thursday in the 1300 block of West 49th Avenue, records showed.

Sonia Carley, 33, of Lynwood, was expected to be charged with driving under the influence and violating the governor's stay-at-home order, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Ernest Mitchell, 34, of Gary, and Frankey White, 28, of Gary, were each expected to be charged with violating the stay-at-home order.

Lake County sheriff's police responded to the home about 11 p.m. and discovered the crash caused a natural gas leak, police said.

The residents of the home, who weren't hurt, heard a crash, went outside and saw two men running away. One of the residents told police Carley, who remained at the scene, asked for help "hiding her needles," the report states.

A sheriff's officer found Mitchell and White walking near 47th Avenue and Buchanan Street, and they admitted they had been in the car when it hit the house, police said.