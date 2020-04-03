Beer, vodka bottles found in car after driver hit house, passengers ran, police say

CALUMET TWP. — Police planned to seek drunken driving charges against a woman and detained two men who attempted to run from the scene after the woman hit a house Thursday in the 1300 block of West 49th Avenue, records showed.
Sonia Carley, 33, of Lynwood, was expected to be charged with driving under the influence and violating the governor's stay-at-home order, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
Ernest Mitchell, 34, of Gary, and Frankey White, 28, of Gary, were each expected to be charged with violating the stay-at-home order.
Lake County sheriff's police responded to the home about 11 p.m. and discovered the crash caused a natural gas leak, police said.
The residents of the home, who weren't hurt, heard a crash, went outside and saw two men running away. One of the residents told police Carley, who remained at the scene, asked for help "hiding her needles," the report states.
A sheriff's officer found Mitchell and White walking near 47th Avenue and Buchanan Street, and they admitted they had been in the car when it hit the house, police said.
At the scene, Carley told police she was being chased by "five people" when she lost control and hit the house. She claimed she was two weeks pregnant and said she "had one beer and took one pill of Xanax," the report states. She also told police she takes Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
The two men told police a different story, the report shows.
One of the men told police he was drinking with the woman in Illinois, and they decided to drive to the second man's house in Gary. They said the woman decided to turn on blue lights in the vehicle, which are typically used by firefighters, and began to drive recklessly, the report states.
The men said they told Carley to stop and slow down before she hit the house. They fled because they smelled gas, but they denied being chased by anyone, according to the report.
Police didn't find any needles on Carley, but they found empty beer bottles and a vodka bottle strewn around the car, records state.
