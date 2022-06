Bicyclist accused of shooting at Region driver for honking at him, police say

HIGHLAND — Police say an 18-year-old Gary man has been identified as the man on a bicycle who fired multiple shots at a driver last week.

The accused, Trevor Kirk, faces a felony count of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license, according to John Banasiak, public information officer with the Highland Police Department.

Police said they received a report shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday of shots fired in the 8400 block of Parrish Avenue.

A resident reported hearing the gunfire and talking to a bicyclist, who claimed the driver of an SUV fired a gun at him, Banasiak said. The bicyclist could not be located by police at the time.

Later that same day, the driver came forward to report that when he honked at a bicyclist riding in the middle of the road, the bicyclist fired three shots at him, Banasiak said.

"The involved party did not decide to report the incident until later that evening," according to police.

Using surveillance videos from the area and with the help of an area resident, officers canvassed the area for several days until spotting the suspect, according to Banasiak.

"Investigators were able to recover the weapon used in the incident," he said.

"We would like to extend our thanks to those residents who assisted our investigators by sharing their home video surveillance footages," Banasiak said. "We would also like to extend our thanks to the residents who reported their observations to the police."

"We continue to believe in our motto of: If you see something, say something," he said.

