Bicyclist flown to trauma center after struck by tree limb near Dunes State Park

PORTER — A woman was flown to a Chicago-area trauma center Sunday morning after a large tree limb fell on her as she was riding a bicycle on State Park Road, officials said.

The 55-year-old woman's condition is unknown, but the tree limb brought down a power line that left the Indiana Dunes State Park and other area customers without service for about six hours, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

Firefighters responded at 10:14 a.m. to the area of State Park Road near Waverly Road.

Branches from the down tree limb also skimmed the woman's riding companion, but he escaped serious injury, Craig said.

The woman was wearing a protective helmet, but the limb appears to have struck her body, causing possible internal injuries and a possible broken leg, the fire department said.

She was flown from a landing site set up at a nearby fireworks store.

"It was kind of breezy, like gusts," on Sunday morning, Craig said. "But nothing out of the ordinary, like a heavy-wind day."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.