Bicyclist hit, killed by tow truck on I-80/94, police say

GARY — A man on a bicycle was killed after being struck by a tow truck along Interstate 80/94, police said.

Gary police responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the area of I-80/94 and Burr Street for a crash involving a tow truck and a bicyclist, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The bicyclist was declared dead on scene by the Lake County coroner's office.

An investigation is ongoing, and updates will be given as the information becomes available, Westerfield said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

