HAMMOND — A driver hit a bicyclist, stopped to pull the bike from under their vehicle and then sped away, leaving the injured cyclist on the roadway, police say.
Police are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run wreck, according to the Hammond Police Department.
The bicyclist was hit at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 5 in the area of Lake Avenue and 115th Street in Gary, police said. After pulling the bike from under the vehicle, the driver fled south on Lake Avenue.
The vehicle was described as a silver four-door car that is rounded in the back and is possibly a late 1990s or early 2000s model. The last three digits of the license plate are believed to be “845.”
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Hammond Police Traffic Sgt. T. Laurinec at 219-852-2942.