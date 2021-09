Bicyclist nabs phone from Porter County boy's hand, police say

CHESTERTON — A boy was walking to the local YMCA when a bicyclist grabbed a cell phone out of his hand and sped away, police said.

The boy told Chesterton police he was walking eastbound on East Morgan Avenue Sunday morning when he stopped just west of the bridge over Coffee Creek to pull his YMCA card out of his phone case.

It was at that point the bicyclist passed him, grabbed his phone and kept going, police said. The boy said he chased the bicyclist east on Morgan Avenue, but was unable to catch him.

The bicyclist was described by the boy as a white male, approximately 6 feet in height, with a muscular build, and wearing red shorts and a black hoodie, police said. He was riding a dark blue Mongoose bicycle with a bottle holder on the frame.

The loss is valued at $180.

