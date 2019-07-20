MICHIGAN CITY — The police chief said he's disappointed in the Michigan City City Council's recent rejection of license plate readers for his department — technology that's proven successful in nabbing criminals in Hammond.
Police Chief Mark Swistek said the council voted down the proposal Tuesday after critics in the audience likened the technology to "Big Brother."
"Don't get me wrong. Our city council has been very, very supportive of us in the past. Sometimes we got to make tough decisions, but in this case, they let a handful of critics sway their votes when many of our residents would probably appreciate the benefits," Swistek said.
City Council members could not be immediately reached for comment regarding their votes. Mayor Ron Meer could also not immediately be reached.
According to the News-Dispatch, the vote was 8-0 to kill the proposal.
The cameras, once mounted on a squad car, work by emitting an audible alert to the officer each time it detects a license plate linked to a possible crime, driving violation or wanted individual.
The technology is now widely used nationwide, proving invaluable in its ability to locate stolen vehicles and wanted individuals — and in providing analytical data, Swistek said.
The cameras would have been beneficial in cities like Michigan City, which straddles several major highways and is a pass-through community between Chicago and Detroit for the transport of major drugs in the tri-state area, the chief said.
Franklin Street and Kieffer Road is one intersection the cameras would be useful, he said.
"Some of our cell phone stores on the south side of town, they're hit by shoplifters who hop onto 94 and flee to the east or west. If we had this technology, we may have captured the plate and solve the investigation," the chief said.
Residents who attended Tuesday's council meeting unfortunately only saw it as "Big Brother" technology, he said.
A member of the audience at Tuesday’s meeting asked Councilman Gene Simmons, a former police chief, his thoughts on the technology, according to the News-Dispatch.
He said he supported it initially, but was reconsidering after listening to the concerns raised by the public, the paper reported.
Responding to critics who called it "lazy policing" and a waste of money" at the council meeting, Swistek argued the cameras are merely efficient policing in that they catch partial and full license plates that the naked eye cannot.
Tow truck companies already use this same technology, but those companies — and anyone else using the technology in the private sector — would not have access to the law enforcement's database.
Swistek pledged that the department wouldn't share the data with any non-police agency, and they would not track driver's licenses, only vehicle registration information.
"I knew going into this there would be some public criticism, but this is no different than (Bureau of Motor Vehicle) information we’re already entitled to," he said.
Under the rejected proposal, Vigilant Solutions would have charged $32,000 in the first year. That would have equipped MCPD with data-sharing software and three specialized, license-plate-reading cameras to be mounted on one unmarked police car shared among the department's officers.
After that, the cost would have been $19,000 annually for the data-sharing software and updates, and the company would have equipped the department with three more cameras each year.
Swistek said his deputy chief even brought a recent Times newspaper clipping highlighting the city of Hammond's improved crime rates due, in part, to the license-plate-reader technology.
Hammond police have readers mounted on squad cars and stationed throughout the city at major intersections.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he and Michigan City have a lot in common and could see why the police chief was researching the technology.
"I can't tell you how valuable the LPR technology has been for our city. I'd say at least 100 cases we've solved. And these are serious crimes. Yeah, we received similar pushback from the community, but we felt a greater good would be served," McDermott said.
The Hammond mayor said he's willing to share his department's data with Michigan City. Swistek said he doesn't plan to reintroduce the proposal anytime soon but will continue researching the matter and reaching out to cities where it's been a success.