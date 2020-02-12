You are the owner of this article.
Big stash of pot confiscated from driver along toll road, police say
Big stash of pot confiscated from driver along toll road, police say

LAPORTE — Police said they confiscated a large quantity of marijuana Tuesday and took a California man into custody during a traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.

An officer with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program said he was traveling east on the toll road around 3:22 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle ahead committing several traffic violations.

The officer stopped the vehicle during which time a large quantity of marijuana was discovered.

The driver, 31-year-old Zhaoyao Luo of Sacramento, California, was arrested on a felony count of dealing/delivery of marijuana.

He was taken to the LaPorte County jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.

DHE, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons.

