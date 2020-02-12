Big stash of pot confiscated from driver along toll road, police say

Marijuana confiscated Tuesday by police during a traffic stop along the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County.
LAPORTE — Police said they confiscated a large quantity of marijuana Tuesday and took a California man into custody during a traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.
An officer with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program said he was traveling east on the toll road around 3:22 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle ahead committing several traffic violations.
The officer stopped the vehicle during which time a large quantity of marijuana was discovered.
The driver, 31-year-old Zhaoyao Luo of Sacramento, California, was arrested on a felony count of dealing/delivery of marijuana.
He was taken to the LaPorte County jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.
DHE, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons.
Jacob Koehn
Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Eugene Turner
Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Fraud, theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kyle Dilley
Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Patrik Heisler
Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jacob Martinez
Age: 29
Residence: Fort Wayne
Arrest Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Krissy Kramer
Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Tyrone Hicks
Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Residential entry, battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Randy Heider
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jacob Carriveau
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Driving while suspended
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Alexis Tompkins
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Crystal Miller
Age: 35
Residence: Bristal
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Marvin Rainey
Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Felicia Felix
Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 4, 2020
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Ronald Crittendon
Age: 45
Residence: Kingsford Heights
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Ryan Schomaker
Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Timothy Applegate
Age: 38
Residence: New Carlisle
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Charnyse Day
Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Bonnie Larson
Age: 49
Residence: Minooka
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2020
Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution, forgery theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Madison Kobat
Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Amber Pace
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Shaun Worland
Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
