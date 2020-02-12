Big stash of pot confiscated from driver along toll road, police say

LAPORTE — Police said they confiscated a large quantity of marijuana Tuesday and took a California man into custody during a traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.

An officer with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program said he was traveling east on the toll road around 3:22 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle ahead committing several traffic violations.

The officer stopped the vehicle during which time a large quantity of marijuana was discovered.

The driver, 31-year-old Zhaoyao Luo of Sacramento, California, was arrested on a felony count of dealing/delivery of marijuana.

He was taken to the LaPorte County jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.

DHE, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons.

