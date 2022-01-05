Bill Landske dies in prison while serving sentence for attorney's murder

William S. "Bill" Landske died in prison last week at age 86 while serving a 55-year sentence for killing a prominent Region attorney more than three years ago, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Landske, the husband of the late state Sen. Sue Landske, died Dec. 28 at the New Castle Correctional Facility east of Indianapolis, an IDOC spokeswoman said. He would have turned 87 later this month.
His death comes more than two years after a Lake Criminal Court jury found him guilty of murdering 64-year-old lawyer T. Edward Page in August 2018 with his late wife's gun at Page's home in Hobart.
During Landske's sentencing, Page's brother, Paul Page, and sister-in-law, Sally Page, said T. Edward Page's death left a hole in the fabric of the community.
Former Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michael Toth said at Landske's sentencing that Lake Superior Courts functioned as they did because of Page's leadership. Page had resigned from the public defender's office days before his death and served as a senior judge traveling the state.
Page had been a friend of Sue and Bill Landske for decades and delivered a eulogy at Sue Landske's funeral in March 2015, describing her as a leader and dedicated public servant who held a "Lake County steel fist" inside her "velvet glove."
Sue Landske died at age 77 after a battle with lung cancer. She served in the Indiana Senate for 30 years.
Bill Landske was still dealing with the grief of losing his wife in August 2018 when he chose to go with his daughters to Page's home to pick up tax documents. The family had become frustrated with Page because of filing delays, according to trial testimony.
As Page's husband and Landske's daughters placed tax documents in a Landske family car, Landske put his arm around Page and led Page away. Landske then pulled a revolver from his pocket and fired multiple shots into Page's body.
Page died immediately.
The Indiana Court of Appeals in May 2020 upheld Landske's 55-year sentence, which was imposed by Special Judge Rex Kepner.
"Landske shot Page, his friend of some 30 years, at point-blank range, over Page's inattention to Landske's taxes," the Appeals Court wrote. "And Landske committed the murder in the presence of Page's husband and Landske's daughters. We cannot say that Landske's 55-year sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense."
The state was not required to prove the murder was premeditated to secure Landske's conviction, the court wrote.
"Whether or not the murder was premeditated, Landske's behavior toward Page was methodical and deliberate," the opinion states.
Landske "delivered not one shot but multiple shots to Page, point blank and at close range," which reflected poorly on his character, the court wrote. Landske then "calmly recounted the details of the murder to law enforcement in a matter-of-fact manner with no apparent indication of remorse."
During a news conference days after Page's homicide in 2018, Hobart police said Landske told investigators he was "losing his marbles slowly," but police didn't believe he was suffering from dementia.
"He did not appear to have any mental incapacity to me," then-Lt. James Gonzales told reporters.
"In my opinion, Bill Landske is a murderous coward who has left Judge Page's family and friends and the Landske family to deal with an emotional path of destruction," Gonzales said.
After Landske's conviction, Page's husband, Kevin Swanson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Landske and several of his children.
Landske later agreed to a settlement in the civil lawsuit, court records show.
Special Judge Daniel J. Molter on Nov. 1 ordered the enforcement of the settlement agreement.