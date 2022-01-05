Bill Landske dies in prison while serving sentence for attorney's murder

Sue Landske died at age 77 after a battle with lung cancer. She served in the Indiana Senate for 30 years.

Bill Landske was still dealing with the grief of losing his wife in August 2018 when he chose to go with his daughters to Page's home to pick up tax documents. The family had become frustrated with Page because of filing delays, according to trial testimony.

As Page's husband and Landske's daughters placed tax documents in a Landske family car, Landske put his arm around Page and led Page away. Landske then pulled a revolver from his pocket and fired multiple shots into Page's body.

Page died immediately.

The Indiana Court of Appeals in May 2020 upheld Landske's 55-year sentence, which was imposed by Special Judge Rex Kepner.

"Landske shot Page, his friend of some 30 years, at point-blank range, over Page's inattention to Landske's taxes," the Appeals Court wrote. "And Landske committed the murder in the presence of Page's husband and Landske's daughters. We cannot say that Landske's 55-year sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense."