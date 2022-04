Black ice blamed for multi-vehicle Cline Avenue Bridge crashes

GARY — Lake County police were kept busy early Friday responding to a number of vehicle crashes along the Cline Avenue Bridge.

Black ice was being blamed for the crashes that fouled the morning commute in the industrial area.

Ice was also blamed Friday morning for nearby crashes that temporarily shut down the southbound stretch of Interstate 65 on the bridge that carries the highway over Central Avenue, Indiana State Police said.

Details of the Cline Avenue crashes were not immediately available Friday from police.

