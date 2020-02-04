Blame for fatal steel-mill fall on trial in Porter County

VALPARAISO — A heated civil trial got underway Tuesday morning aimed at determining who was to blame when a 61-year-old Wanatah man fell 15 feet from scaffolding to his death nearly five years ago while on the job at ArcelorMittal in Burns Harbor.
Attorneys defending the Portage-based scaffolding company, Solid Platforms, had called four times for a mistrial during the opening arguments alone.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied each of the requests, but warned attorney Kenneth J. Allen that the next misstep would result in a mistrial.
A lot is at stake, with Allen telling jurors that he is asking between $10 million and $15 million for the surviving family members of the deceased, Kenneth Gish.
The way Allen told it, Gish, a long-time millwright, had been asked to repair a leaking water line used to cool a basic oxygen furnace at the mill.
Scaffolding was erected by Solid Platforms for the job adjacent to the furnace, he said. But after a mill official noticed that the flexible water line was coming into contact with the scaffolding guardrails, two sides of the guardrails were removed to allow for clearance.
"The contractor should say, 'No,'" Allen said of removing the guardrails. "It's the contractor who is responsible."
At some point during the repair, Gish fell from the scaffolding in what Allen described as a, "trap set by Solid Platforms."
Attorney Tracy Knox argued on behalf of Solid Platforms that when the guardrails were removed, his client properly "tagged it out," meaning that it was marked at the designated access point with a red tag not to be used. The method of communication is standard, he said.
At no time was Solid Platforms called back by ArcelorMittal to make the scaffolding safely usable, he said.
Gish and another mill employee accessed the scaffolding by an improper route that was both unsafe and that did not bring them into contact with the red flag, Knox said. Solid Platforms knew nothing about the men accessing the scaffolding in an unauthorized manner and did not flag that route because it should not have been used in the first place.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. that Friday near the end of a 16-hour shift for Gish, who had worked the prior four days straight, Knox said.
The repeated calls for a mistrial came as Allen used video and still images during opening arguments contrary to a court order.
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor released a statement at the time of the fall saying, "The appropriate authorities have been notified, and the company and the union will conduct a joint investigation to determine the cause of this unfortunate accident."
"The ArcelorMittal family extends our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. The health and safety of our employees and contractors is always our No. 1 priority."