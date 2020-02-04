Blame for fatal steel-mill fall on trial in Porter County

At some point during the repair, Gish fell from the scaffolding in what Allen described as a, "trap set by Solid Platforms."

Attorney Tracy Knox argued on behalf of Solid Platforms that when the guardrails were removed, his client properly "tagged it out," meaning that it was marked at the designated access point with a red tag not to be used. The method of communication is standard, he said.

At no time was Solid Platforms called back by ArcelorMittal to make the scaffolding safely usable, he said.

Gish and another mill employee accessed the scaffolding by an improper route that was both unsafe and that did not bring them into contact with the red flag, Knox said. Solid Platforms knew nothing about the men accessing the scaffolding in an unauthorized manner and did not flag that route because it should not have been used in the first place.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. that Friday near the end of a 16-hour shift for Gish, who had worked the prior four days straight, Knox said.

The repeated calls for a mistrial came as Allen used video and still images during opening arguments contrary to a court order.