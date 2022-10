Blaze tears through area home, firefighters say

LANSING — It took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish a fire that tore through a home in the area of 181st Street and Donatus Drive.

"Upon arrival crews had a large wood frame residential home with heavy fire showing from the north end of the home," Lansing firefighters reported of the blaze that was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A crew entering the home found a strong fire underway in the attic space, the department said.

"The cause is still under investigation," according to firefighters. "All occupants made it out safely."

Calumet City and Dolton were among the firefighters assisting at the scene.