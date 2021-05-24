Blind woman alleges roommate forced her into prostitution

CROWN POINT — A blind woman told police her roommate forced her to work as a prostitute for more than a year, court records allege.

Stefon T. Collins, 24, of Hammond, is accused of telling the woman he would kick her out of their apartment if she didn't have sex with men she didn't know.

Collins was arrested Friday on felony charges of promotion of human sexual trafficking and promoting prostitution.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday and appointed a public defender to represent him. His next court date was set for June 7.

The woman told police she and Collins moved into a Hammond apartment in May 2020 and he used an app to arrange for me to have sex with her, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

She said the men took her to other locations in Hammond, Gary and Calumet City, and some would keep her overnight and force her to have sex multiple times, records state.

The woman said she was forced to have sex with up to five men a day at times, documents allege.

One of the men handcuffed her and threatened her with a Taser, records state.