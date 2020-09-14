Blinding sun, speeding contributed to fatal motorcycle crash, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blinding sun, speeding and an ill-fated effort to pass a turning vehicle contributed to a fatal motorcycle accident in Calumet Township Sunday, police said.

The fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck took place at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday at at 49th Avenue and Cleveland Street in unincorporated Calumet Township between Gary and Griffith, according to police.

The motorcycle driver, later identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Ronnie Weathersby, a 44-year-old Merrillville resident, was rapidly losing pulse when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead within a half hour at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

"The pickup truck driver reported he was on West 49th Place at the stop sign and had limited vision due to the sun being directly in his eyes. He thought his way was clear and began to pull out into the intersection and turn across traffic," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. "He then noticed the motorcycle coming towards him and tried to accelerate and swerve to avoid it."

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was attempting to pass the truck as it was turning.